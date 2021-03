Today, Governor Tate Reeves appointed John H. Emfinger to the Court of Appeals District 3 Place 2.

Emfinger served as the District Attorney in the 20th Circuit Court District from January 2008 – December 2010 before being elected as the 20th Circuit Court Judge in January of 2011.

“I am proud to make this appointment today, because I know that Judge Emfinger is a man of character. He is a man of his word. And he is committed to protecting the rule of law in Mississippi,” Governor Tate Reeves.