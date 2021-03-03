Miss. Senator Lands Ranking Member Spot on Senate Energy Committee’s Water & Power Subcommittee

###

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today became the lead Republican on the Water and Power Subcommittee of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.

The Water and Power Subcommittee jurisdiction includes, among other issues, oversight and legislative responsibilities for: irrigation; reclamation projects, including related flood control purposes; power marketing administrations; groundwater resources and management; and energy-related aspects of deepwater ports.

“I look forward to working on the water and energy management issues that will surely arise as the Biden administration pivots to a climate change agenda. The livelihoods of every American community, business, and family will be affected by how well we handle these challenges,” Hyde-Smith said.

The Energy and Natural Resources Committee also confirmed Hyde-Smith membership on the Subcommittee on Energy and the Subcommittee on Public Lands, Forests, and Mining.

The Ranking Member position on the Water and Power Subcommittee is the second leadership role Hyde-Smith will hold in the 117th Congress. Last month, she became the top Republican Senator on the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Financial Services and General Government.

In addition to the appropriations and energy panels, Hyde-Smith also serves on Senate Agriculture Committee and Senate Rules Committee.

Under a power-sharing agreement reached with the Senate divided 50-50, Democrats gained majority status and chairmanships, while Republicans assume Ranking Member positions.

###

Release from Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.