The bills pending in the Mississippi Legislature that focused on cleaning voter rolls and verifying U.S. citizenship to vote have all died this session, including HB 586 that had been actively supported by conservative groups across the state.

Secretary of State Michael Watson has been an advocate of these voter integrity measures, calling on lawmakers to support legislation that ensures honest and fair state elections in Mississippi. He joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday afternoon to speak on the efforts to have these bills passed, offering his perspective of why they did not make it through the process this session and how such proposals could be considered in the future.

Watson also gave his take on the harm H.R. 1, the “For the People Act” being debated in Congress, could do here in Mississippi.

Watch the full interview here.