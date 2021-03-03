These cases represent 659 alleged violations and $6,140,000 in potential fines

###

Tuesday, Chairman Dane Maxwell of the Mississippi Public Service Commission announced penalties to be assessed to the following 3 companies that violated the Mississippi No Call Law:

· Financial Knowledge Inc. – 32 alleged violations and $280,000 in potential fines

· Alpha Marketing Group – 593 alleged violations and $5,690,000 in potential fines

· Atlantic Auto Protection – 34 alleged violations and $170,000 in potential fines

“I am always excited to announce fines to robocallers no matter the amount,” Chairman Maxwell said. “The staff at the PSC is working hard to make sure these illegal callers know not to call the people of Mississippi. I’m glad to see these penalties assessed and I will continue to combat this problem for our state.”

Additionally, the Commission sent four Notices of Alleged Violations to alternate addresses of businesses whose prior notices were returned or unclaimed:

· Turnkey Auto, LLC

· Student Loan Financial Assistance

· National Brokers of America

· CS Marketing, LLC

###

Release from Mississippi Public Service Commissioner Dane Maxwell.