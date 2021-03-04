Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in urging Congressional Leadership to reverse course on H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021. This Act would federalize state elections, impose burdensome costs and regulations on state and local officials, seize state resources, confuse and muddle state elections procedures, and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance.

“I always said that as your Attorney General I would defend you, the people of Mississippi, against outsiders who think they know better than us, and I have at every step,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “With this bill, Congress defies the Constitution. My colleagues and I make clear with this letter, we will do what we have to do to fight Washington’s overreach.”

The letter explains how the bill would violate the Electors Clause of the Constitution, require state officials to carry out new federal rights in direct contradiction to established Supreme Court precedent, and put political speech in jeopardy.

The letter goes on to state, “As a matter of election administration policy, it is difficult to imagine a legislative proposal more threatening to election integrity and voter confidence.”

If H.R. 1 becomes law, it would:

• Override state laws on voter ID, voter registration, restoration of voting for felons, mail-in voting, and more

• Increase threat of voter fraud

• Lead to publicly funded campaigns

• Legalize ballot harvesting

• Create a “free speech czar” at the FEC

• Increase vulnerability to foreign election interference

• Weaponize the IRS as a political tool

The letter closes with, “Should the Act become law, we will seek legal remedies to protect the Constitution, the sovereignty of all states, our elections, and the rights of our citizens.”

In addition to Mississippi, state attorneys general from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Idaho, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia also signed on to the letter.

HR1-Letter-332021 by yallpolitics on Scribd

Release from Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.