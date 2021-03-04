Today, Governor Tate Reeves made 2 new judicial appointments and a District Attorney Appointment.

Matt Sullivan has served many years as an attorney and most recently as the 13th Circuit Court District Attorney since 2016. He will now be the Circuit Court Judge for the 13th Circuit Court District.

Randi Mueller, who has been in private practice, has been appointed by Governor Reeves to serve as the Circuit Court Judge for the 2nd District.

Governor Reeves also appointed Chris Hennis as the new District Attorney for the 13th Circuit Court District. Hennis has been serving as the Assistant District Attorney for the 13th Circuit Court District which was formerly held by Sullivan.

“I am very proud of these appointments I have made today. I have great faith they will continue to serve the people of Mississippi well,” Governor Tate Reeves.

Press Release

