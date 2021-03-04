Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Y’all Politics on Thursday afternoon ahead of the vote in the Senate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. She is frustrated and ready to challenge the Democrat bill.

The Senate has now voted to debate the bill. Republicans plan to offer a number of amendments during the hours allowed for debate. However, it appears Democrats will hold the line with their 50-50 plus 1 (the Vice President) majority and pass the bill. Whether any Republican will support its passage is still unknown. Hyde-Smith says 1 may.

Both Mississippi Senators Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker have expressed their objections.

The U.S. House passed the measure on Saturday with a party line vote where only 2 Democrats voted no. All Republicans opposed the package.

Watch the full interview below.