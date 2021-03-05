Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced today the appointment of Scott Stewart as Mississippi’s second Solicitor General and William C. Lamar to serve as a Special Assistant Attorney General prosecuting Medicaid fraud.

“I’m pleased to add some of the country’s top legal talent, Scott Stewart and Chad Lamar, to the team of highly skilled attorneys and professionals we have assembled at the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “Mississippi will be well-served by these well-respected and experienced attorneys who will enhance our ability to protect, defend, and improve the lives of every Mississippian.”

Scott G. Stewart, Mississippi’s Solicitor General

As Solicitor General, Stewart will be the State’s lead advocate for appellate litigation and will be a key part of the Attorney General’s team for crafting strategy for significant cases.

“I’m honored to join the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office,” said Stewart. “I thank Attorney General Fitch for this opportunity. I look forward to fighting for Mississippi at this important time for the State and for the Nation.”

Scott Stewart comes to the Attorney General’s Office from his position as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Civil Division of the United States Department of Justice. In that role, Stewart defended many of the United States’ most important policies and presented more than 40 oral arguments in the federal courts of appeals.

Before that, Stewart served in the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel and worked in private practice as a litigator. He served as a law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas of the Supreme Court of the United States and to Judge Diarmuid F. O’Scannlain of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. Stewart graduated from Princeton University and Stanford Law School.

William C. Lamar, Special Assistant Attorney General

As Special Assistant Attorney General, former U.S. Attorney Chad Lamar will prosecute Medicaid fraud with the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

“After more than 29 years of service in the United States Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Mississippi, I am excited to have the opportunity to continue serving the citizens of my home state as a Special Assistant Attorney General for the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office,” said Lamar. “I would like to thank Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch for this opportunity, and I look forward to working alongside the outstanding professionals in that office to help protect the public and to address legal issues that are important to Mississippi residents.”

Lamar joins the Attorney General’s Office from his position as the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Mississippi. Lamar also served as an Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal and Civil Divisions of the office. Prior to his confirmation as U.S. Attorney, he served as Chief of the Criminal Division and was the Senior Litigation Counsel and Appellate Chief. Lamar has received several awards for his prosecutorial work, including the prestigious Executive Office for United States Attorneys Director’s Award in 2004. He served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Neal B. Biggers, Jr., of the Northern District of Mississippi, and graduated from Millsaps College, the University of Mississippi School of Law, and the Boston University School of Law.

Release from Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch.