Camgian Microsystems Corp. to Work on Technology to Counter Drone Intrusions

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced a $6.99 million U.S. Army contract for the Starkville-based Camgian Microsystems Corp. to develop technologies to stop unwanted unmanned aircraft system (UAS) incursions.

“Unmanned aircraft system advances have had important and positive implications for our national security and other sectors of our lives. Those positives also come with new risks and dangers. This contract gives Camgian an important mission to improve how the Army can detect, track, and stop UAS threats,” Hyde-Smith said. “It’s great that this technology was developed in Mississippi and could be applied to our national security capabilities.”

“We are grateful for the continued support of Senator Hyde-Smith and our congressional delegation,” says Dr. Gary Butler, Chairman and CEO of Camgian. “We are committed as a company to solving this critical problem for our warfighters and are leveraging advanced technologies in artificial intelligence and software to combat adversarial drone threats on the battlefield.”

The Army’s Combat Capabilities Development Command Center approved the two-year, $6,996,286 contract to advance development of its counter-UAS solution. All work will be performed in Mississippi.

As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Hyde-Smith worked to secure funding for Department of Defense research, development, test, and evaluation accounts to support Army, Air Force, Navy, Space Force, and Defense Department research initiatives.

