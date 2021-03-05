Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves says he will sign “The Fairness Act” into law after it passed the state House 81-28 on Wednesday.

The bill had previously passed in the state Senate with a 34-9 vote.

State Sen. Angela Hill filed SB 2536 that requires any public school, public institution of higher learning, or an institution of higher learning that is a member of the NCAA, NAIA, MHSAA or NJCCA to designate its athletic or sports teams according to biological sex.

The Medical Cannabis bill, SB 2765, authored by Senator Kevin Blackwell, remained alive in the last moments of Tuesday’s deadline.

Many were left to believe that the medical marijuana bill was dead after the original meeting was cancelled by the chairman. However, A last-minute House Ways and Means committee meeting was scheduled while the House was not on the floor.

The bill was brought up and made it out of committee but not without several major changes made through a strike all amendment offered by Representative Joel Bomgar.

Governor Tate Reeves made 2 new judicial appointments and a District Attorney Appointment.

Matt Sullivan has served many years as an attorney and most recently as the 13th Circuit Court District Attorney since 2016. He will now be the Circuit Court Judge for the 13th Circuit Court District.

Randi Mueller, who has been in private practice, has been appointed by Governor Reeves to serve as the Circuit Court Judge for the 2nd District.

Governor Reeves also appointed Chris Hennis as the new District Attorney for the 13th Circuit Court District.

By a vote of 220 to 210, Congressional Democrats passed H.R. 1, referred to as the “For the People Act,” that looks to make major changes to elections processes and campaign financing on the state and federal levels.

The legislation is targeted primarily at election reform and is similar to the bill by the same name introduced in the 116th Congress. The difference between then and now is that now Democrats also control the U.S. Senate, giving this legislation life it did not have last Congress.

Mississippi’s three Republican Congressman – Trent Kelly (MS-1), Michael Guest (MS-3) and Steven Palazzo (MS-4) – all opposed the measure while the state’s lone Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson also opposed its passage.

Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith joined Y’all Politics on Thursday afternoon ahead of the vote in the Senate on President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief package. She is frustrated and ready to challenge the Democrat bill.

The Senate has now voted to debate the bill. Republicans plan to offer a number of amendments during the hours allowed for debate. However, it appears Democrats will hold the line with their 50-50 plus 1 (the Vice President) majority and pass the bill. Whether any Republican will support its passage is still unknown. Hyde-Smith says 1 may.

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today highlighted their support of legislation to prohibit the use of U.S. taxpayer dollars to implement an international climate change pact that would drive up the cost of food, energy, and services for American families.

Wicker and Hyde-Smith are original cosponsors of the No Taxpayer Funding for Paris Climate Agreement Act (S.364), which was introduced in response to President Biden’s inauguration day decision to rejoin the Paris Agreement. President Trump judged the agreement as patently unfair to the United States and abandoned the plan.

“Rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement is disastrous for our economy and does little to improve our environment,” Wicker said.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 20 state attorneys general in urging Congressional Leadership to reverse course on H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021. This Act would federalize state elections, impose burdensome costs and regulations on state and local officials, seize state resources, confuse and muddle state elections procedures, and erode faith in our elections and systems of governance.

“I always said that as your Attorney General I would defend you, the people of Mississippi, against outsiders who think they know better than us, and I have at every step,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “With this bill, Congress defies the Constitution. My colleagues and I make clear with this letter, we will do what we have to do to fight Washington’s overreach.”

