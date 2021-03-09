As it continues to build on historic achievements like assisting Mike Adams in winning a previously Democrat-held seat in Kentucky in 2019 and helping Kim Wyman become the only west coast Republican to win statewide in 2020, the Republican Secretaries of State Committee (RSSC), a caucus of the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC), today announced its executive committee for 2021. The news comes as members of the RSSC have been working hand in hand with Republican legislative leaders from states across the country to share and discuss voter-centric current laws and future reforms that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat through the recently formed RSLC Committee on Election Integrity.

“There may not be any secretary of state elections in 2021, but we are committed to identifying and raising the necessary resources needed to fight back against the flood of liberal special interest money that will be spent against us in 2022,” said Alabama Secretary of State and RSSC Chairman John Merrill. “The 2020 election made clear just how important secretaries of state are. I look forward to working with the entire executive committee and the RSLC team to elect strong conservatives who will restore integrity in our elections by implementing policies that make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

Responding to the success state Republicans had last cycle, Democrats are already pledging to make major investments in secretaries of state races across the country, asserting that the emergence of the national debate surrounding election integrity will make it easier for them to raise money. The liberal outside spending group iVote has said it will spend up to $15 million in 2022 and Politico recently called campaigns for secretaries of state “the next major arena of nationwide political combat.”

“The RSLC is laser focused on our secretary of state races because those elections will decide the leaders who will implement reforms and administer the next cycle of elections to restore the public’s trust in our democracy,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan. “With an even larger battleground map this cycle, Democrats are already planning to dump everything they have into these critical races, but the strong executive committee we have put together will ensure build on our 2020 successes and keep on winning.”

RSSC Executive Committee

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, Alabama, Chairman

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, Vice Chair

Kentucky Secretary of State Mike Adams, Finance Chair

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee, Member at Large

Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, Member at Large

Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen, Member at Large

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, Member at Large

Washington Secretary of State Kim Wyman, Engagement Co-Chair

Release from the Republican State Leadership Committee.