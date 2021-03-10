According to the Mississippi Department of Health website, hospitalizations with confirmed COVID diagnoses has decreased a whopping 78% since the beginning of 2021.

Confirmed hospitalizations on January 4 were 1,444. On March 8, they numbered only 313.

This information comes on the heels of a decision on March 2 by Governor Tate Reeves to lift the statewide mask mandate. Those vulnerable are still encouraged to wear masks and social distance, and businesses may still opt to require masks or not.

This past Sunday on an appearance on CNN, Jake Tapper grilled Reeves on his decision to lift the mandate. In the interview, Reeves defended his decision saying that the level of impact of COVID combined with increased vaccinations does not justify government intervention on a statewide level.