U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) is an original cosponsor of the English Language Unity Act of 2021 (S.678) reintroduced this week by Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.). It would which establish English as the official language of the United States.

The legislation is also cosponsored by Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.). Inhofe has introduced this legislation each Congress since 2009.

“I’m pleased to cosponsor this simple, common-sense bill that will use the powerful force of language to unify our nation,” said Hyde-Smith. “Establishing English as our national language would facilitate unity and greater certainty in federal government functions, including the assimilation of legal immigrants as citizens. The fact it would also save taxpayer’s money is an added benefit.”

Mississippi is among 32 states that have established English as their official language.

The legislation would require the federal government to use the English language when acting with binding, legal authority. All naturalization ceremonies would also be required to be conducted in English. The bill makes common-sense exceptions to permit the federal government’s use of other languages, such as in cases of national security, international relations and trade, tourism, public safety and health and protecting the rights of victims.

Full text of the bill can be found here.

Release from Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith and Jim Inhofe.