Today, House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (CA-23) announced the appointment of new House Republicans who will be serving on the House Intelligence Committee during the 117th Congress. New members include Representatives Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01), Trent Kelly (MS-01), Darin LaHood (IL-18), and Markwayne Mullin (OK-02).

“Intelligence is the first line of defense in protecting our country against threats and foreign adversaries,” said Leader McCarthy. “Our civilian and military intelligence professionals do incredible work in gathering critical intelligence and deserve to have leaders on the Congressional intelligence committees who will match their level of dedication. I know that each of the members appointed today will be up to that task. Under Ranking Member Devin Nunes’ leadership, House Intelligence Committee Republicans will continue to play a pivotal role in staying ahead of the Chinese Communist Party threat, and will help keep the American people safe against ongoing and emerging threats.”

With decades of experience in the military, two Bronze Stars, the Combat Action Badge, and countless other federal and state awards, Rep. Trent Kelly is a patriot who has served his country with distinction and pride. He has spent 35 years in the Mississippi Army National Guard, which included a deployment to Iraq where he commanded nearly 700 troops. Trent also has a masters degree in Strategic Studies from the United States Army War College. In addition to his military service, Trent is an attorney who formerly ran his own private practice and he has also served as a District Attorney for the 1st Circuit Judicial District. As a member of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, Trent will draw on his wealth of experience and knowledge to assist the committee in keeping Americans safe.

Release from House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.