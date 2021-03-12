The Young Democrats of Mississippi are hosting their biennial state convention on Saturday, March 27 at 10:00am-4:00pm online.

If you are between the ages of 16-36, the group is inviting you to join them for the virtual event.

“We have an exciting and full agenda to help us build the Democratic Party and continue the work of moving Mississippi forward,” an email on the event states.

Those interested can register for the event here and a link to access the convention will be sent closer to the date of the convention.

About the Young Democrats of Mississippi

The group mobilizes young people under the age of 36 to participate in the electoral process, influences the ideals of the Democratic Party, and develops the skills of the youth generation to serve as leaders at the local, state, and national levels.