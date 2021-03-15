Are you feeling sluggish from Sunday’s time change? Well, that could be a thing of the past in Mississippi if the Federal Government is to sign off on a year round Daylight Saving Time.

Authored by Rep. Tracey Arnold (R-3), HB 1062 would allow the state to observe Daylight Saving Time year-round if the federal law is amended. The legislation made it all the way through the House and Senate and is now waiting for the Governor to make it law, or not. Arnold said the bill came about after a “tidal wave” of his local constituents asking for it.

“One of the reasons I feel that it is vital and important, is because it effects people’s health. It also creates opportunities to impact the state’s economy,” said Arnold. “If people have more daylight hours to be involved in more activities that could generate revenue for the state.”

Arnold said the change from less daylight to more daylight, could also be good for the mental health of an individual as well as encouraging more family time.

Federal officials like Senator Marco Rubio and our own Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith have shown support for the effort. Arnold said the feels this could have a positive impact on the Governor moving forward with making it law.

The local legislation is to be known as the “Sunshine Protection Act” and would only go into effect if 15 USC 260a is amended with the federal version of legislation.

Arizona, except for the Navajo Nation, and Hawaii are the only U.S. states that do not observe daylight saving.

Measures to move to full-time DST show up in Congress yearly. Since 2015 there have been over 200 bills and resolutions to do so.

The idea of daylight saving was first proposed by George Hudson in 1895 and was implemented in April of 1916 by the German Empire and Austria-Hungary. The initial intent behind DST is to preserve and make better use of natural daylight hours.

Since then, many other countries have used it periodically except for those countries near the equator. However, at this time very little of the world’s population observes DST.

As you know, in the spring you lose one hour by setting your clocks ahead. That hour is regained in the fall for those countries who follow this model.

The bill is required to be signed by the Governor by March 18. If he does not sign or veto the bill it will automatically go into law.