The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) in 2020 beat back more than a half-billion dollars in total Democratic state spending to defend all 59 Republican-led legislative chambers and flip 2 more. As it continues to build on a cycle that defied all expectations, the RSLC today announced the 2021 executive committee for its largest caucus and only national organization devoted to electing Republican state legislative leaders — the Republican Legislative Campaign Committee (RLCC).

“In a cycle where we were supposed to be playing defense in a number of key states, hitting the ground running early to raise resources and recruit candidates that reflected their districts paved the way for us to end 2020 on offense. We need to be even more committed to those two goals this time around, as Democrats have shown us they have no intention of slowing down when it comes to investing in legislative races,” said RLCC Chairwoman and Louisiana Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt. “I’m excited to work with the fantastic executive committee we put together to ensure state Republicans continue holding the line against the radical liberal agenda coming out of Democrat controlled Washington.”

“I am exceedingly proud of what the RSLC team accomplished in the 2020 election cycle- defending all 59 Republican-led legislative chambers, flipping 2 more, and electing the strongest, most diverse class of state Republican candidates in our party’s history,” said RSLC President Dee Duncan. “Our new executive committee members will play key roles in providing Republicans across the country the resources they need to fight back against the liberal money machine, keep winning tough races, and shape the direction of the Republican Party for years to come.”

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn was named the RLCC Energy Chair.

See the full committee list below.

RLCC Executive Committee

Louisiana Senate Majority Leader Sharon Hewitt, Chairwoman

Indiana Speaker of the House Todd Huston, Vice Chair

Pennsylvania Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler, Finance Chair

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, Engagement, Transportation, and Infrastructure Chair

Arizona Senate President Pro Tempore Vince Leach, Member at Large

Colorado Senate Republican Whip Paul Lundeen, Member at Large

Florida Senator Kathleen Passidomo, Member at Large

Florida Representative Paul Renner, Health Care Chair

Florida Senate President Wilton Simpson, Member at Large

Florida Speaker of the House Chris Sprowls, Member at Large

Georgia House Majority Whip Trey Kelley, Member at Large

Georgia Representative Bruce Williamson, Technology Chair

Georgia Senate Majority Caucus Chairman John Kennedy, Member at Large

Hawaii House Minority Whip Val Okimoto, Member at Large

Idaho Speaker of the House Scott Bedke, Member at Large

Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, Member at Large

Iowa Speaker of the House Pat Grassley, Engagement Chair

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver, Energy Chair

Kansas Speaker of the House Ron Ryckman, Member at Large

Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers, Member at Large

Maryland House Minority Leader Nic Kipke, Member at Large

Maryland House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga, Health Care Chair

Michigan Speaker of the House Jason Wentworth, Member at Large

Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, Member at Large

Michigan Senate President Pro Tempore Aric Nesbitt, Member at Large

Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, Health Care Chair

Minnesota Deputy Republican Leader Anne Neu Brindley, Health Care Chair

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, Energy Chair

Nevada Senator Ben Kieckheffer, Technology Chair

New Hampshire Senate President Chuck Morse, Member at Large

New Jersey Senator Michael Testa, Member at Large

New Mexico Representative Kelly Fajardo, Member at Large

New York Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay, Member at Large

North Carolina Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, Caucus Engagement Chair

North Carolina Speaker of the House Tim Moore, Member at Large

Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman, Transportation and Infrastructure Chair

Ohio Senate President Pro Tempore Jay Hottinger, Transportation and Infrastructure Chair

Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, Member at Large

Oregon House Republican Leader Christine Drazan, Member at Large

Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, Energy Chair

Texas Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, Member at Large

Virginia House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert, Member at Large

Virginia Senate Republican Caucus Chairman Ryan McDougle, Member at Large

Virginia Senator Jen Kiggans, Health Care Chair, Member at Large

Washington House Republican Leader JT Wilcox, Member at Large

Release from the Republican State Leadership Committee.