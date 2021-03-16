On Monday, Governor Tate Reeves took to Facebook to announce that beginning on Tuesday, March 16, all Mississippians will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Almost 10,000 appointments available statewide over next 3 weeks. If you’re over 50, lock them down TODAY! Sign up at… Posted by Tate Reeves on Monday, March 15, 2021

10,000 new appointments were made available for Mississippians for the next three weeks through the Mississippi State Department of Health. Mississippi also has access to all three COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson’s single shot vaccine.

As of Monday, the MSDH reported that 888,462 vaccinations have been given in the state with 323,819 individuals fully vaccinated. Individuals between 50-64 represent the group that has received the most vaccine inoculation. Caucasians represent 74% of Mississippians vaccinated and African Americans 27%. Out of all the ways to get vaccinated, MSDH drive throughs seems to be the most commonly used.

A total of 1,214,825 vaccines have been distributed to Mississippi.