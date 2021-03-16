State Senator Brice Wiggins joined Y’all Politics for a Facebook LIVE on Tuesday morning to discuss where the Mississippi Legislature stands on a few of the hottest issues facing lawmakers late in the 2021 session.

Wiggins discussed the process playing out on the Medicaid Techincal bill as well as the House’s proposal to eliminate the state income tax. He also gave his take on the state’s portion of $1.9 trillion Congressional spending package, of which Mississippi stands to receive $1.8 billion, and how it may impact lawmakers as Sine Die nears.

Watch the full interview below.