The American Society of Civil Engineers released a video project entitled “American Infrastructure: The Long Haul” highlighting the progress Mississippi has made with its bridges and infrastructure repairs. It advocates for increased funding in Congress for surface transportation improvements nationwide.

The 9 minute video documents the work of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, former Governor Phil Bryant, House Transportation Chairman Charles Busby and Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, among others.

Watch the video below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR