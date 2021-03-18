The national pro-life group Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) today celebrated as Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves signed theDown Syndrome Information Act, legislation that would require doctors to provide accurate and up-to-date educational information to parents of children newly diagnosed with Down syndrome. The legislation passed with wide bipartisan support in both legislative chambers.

The bill is commonly known as “Hudson’s Law,” named after Hudson Hartman, a two-year-old Mississippian who has Down syndrome. Last year, Hudson and his mom Mika were key lobbyists for the Life Equality Act, legislation to ban discrimination abortions based on race, sex, disability, or genetic makeup. Governor Reeves signed the Life Equality Act into law last summer.

“We thank Governor Reeves for signing Hudson’s Law and for his strong pro-life leadership in Mississippi,” said SBA List State Policy Director Sue Liebel. “This law goes hand in hand with the Life Equality Act and will serve as an important check to ensure that doctors are empowering parents of children who have Down syndrome with accurate information and resources. Parents deserve to know that 99% of people with Down syndrome live happy and fulfilled lives. No child should be deprived of the right to be born, especially due to a disability – this is no less than modern-day eugenics.

“We are grateful to State Senator Jeremy England and State Representative Jansen Owen for championing this legislation. Their leadership on behalf of Mississippi’s most vulnerable will save lives.”

Polling conducted earlier this year found that 70% of Americans, including 56% of those who identify as pro-choice, 59% of Democrats, and 70% of Independents, oppose abortion based on the expectation that an unborn child may have Down syndrome.

Press Release

3/18/2021