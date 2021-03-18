Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to discuss the harm the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act passed by the U.S. House of Representatives could do to local law enforcement in Mississippi and nationwide.

Sheriff Ezell said police agencies are having a hard enough time as it is recruiting and retaining officers. He says any attempt at removing qualified immunity, defunding local law enforcement, and giving progressive organizations that routinely sue police move access and federal grant funding are the wrong steps to take.

Watch the full interview below.