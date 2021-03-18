Congressman Steven Palazzo, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee and Homeland Security Subcommittee today issued the following statement in regard to the increasingly dangerous situation on our Southern Border:

“What we are seeing at the border feels like deja vu all over again. Bad policies combined with a lack of plans for real enforcement, are creating waves of illegal immigrants emboldened to take a shot at crossing our border. President Biden’s systematic undoing of the ‘America First’ policies of President Trump is not only putting our country in harms way, he is putting the lives and livelihoods of our citizens in jeopardy.”

On March 17, 2021, Congressman Palazzo participated in a hearing with two former secretaries of Homeland Security as well as a member briefing with the Chief of the U.S. Border Patrol. During both of these events, Congressman Palazzo inquired about the state of our border, how to supplement those who are charged with protecting it, and how to gain additional operational control over the 1,954 mile border we share with Mexico.

Press Release

3/18/2021