Mississippi had the highest percent increase in new business applications in the nation between January 2020 and January 2021, a whopping 164%, with over 6,000 new applications in January 2021 alone.

This data from the U.S. Census Bureau was presented by Visual Capitalist in February in an article entitled “Visualizing America’s Entrepreneurial Spirit During COVID-19.”

“Despite the risks of opening a business during a global pandemic, new data from the U.S. Census Bureau reveals that the entrepreneurial spirit is alive and well in the United States,” Visual Capitalist’s Avery Koop wrote.

Following Mississippi as the leader were the states of Georgia (126%), Louisiana (112%), Alabama (111.4%) and Illinois (110%).

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 352 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, 7 deaths, and 43 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The total of #covid19 cases for the year is now 301,602, with 6,936 deaths. Case details and prevention guidance at https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/nJUOKH4sHo — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) March 17, 2021

Chairman of Finance, Senator Josh Harkins, sat down to discuss the reasons behind why the Senate did not move forward with HB 1439, the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act.

The Internal Revenue Service is delaying the annual tax filing deadline for a second straight year, according to the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee. No official release has yet been issued by the IRS.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard E. Neal (D-MA) and Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Bill Pascrell, Jr. (D-NJ) today applauded the decision by the Internal Revenue Service to extend the federal tax-filing deadline from April 15th to May 17th…

…This change in the federal filing deadline by the IRS does not mean Mississippians will get a similar reprieve from filing their state taxes. States set their own filing deadlines and Mississippi’s is still April 15th as of this reporting.

Wayne County hit with tornado

The American Society of Civil Engineers released a video project entitled “American Infrastructure: The Long Haul” highlighting the progress Mississippi has made with its bridges and infrastructure repairs. It advocates for increased funding in Congress for surface transportation improvements nationwide.

The 9 minute video documents the work of the Mississippi Department of Transportation, former Governor Phil Bryant, House Transportation Chairman Charles Busby and Central District Transportation Commissioner Willie Simmons, among others.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined twenty-one state attorneys general urging the U.S. Department of Treasury (“Treasury”) to take immediate action to ensure the American Rescue Plan Act (“Act”) does not strip states of their core authority to implement basic state tax policy.

“With this bill, Congress again defies the Constitution in an effort to strip states of their basic right to provide for our citizens’ welfare,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “My colleagues and I make clear with this letter: we will do what we need to do to limit Washington to powers prescribed by the Constitution, and defend against federal overreach.”

Certain provisions of the Act forbid states from using COVID-19 relief funds to “directly or indirectly offset a reduction in…net tax revenues” resulting from state laws or regulations that reduce tax burdens, whether by cutting rates or by giving rebates, deductions, credits, “or otherwise.”

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today provided testimony on the harmful effects on girls and women that would result from provisions of the Equality Act (HR.5), a House-passed measure that would significantly alter how the United States addresses gender identity.

In testimony at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday, Hyde-Smith focused her comments on the effect the legislation would have on women’s athletics and progress made by women since the passage of Title IX in 1972.

Amid the rapidly escalating crisis along the southern border, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today joined Republican colleagues to challenge President Biden’s suspension of border wall funding and construction without lawful justification.

Wicker and Hyde-Smith are among 40 Republican Senators who signed a letter to Government Accountability Office (GAO) Comptroller Gene L. Dodaro that seeks affirmation of the Biden administration’s violation of the Impoundment Control Act.

“On January 20th, in one of the first official acts of his presidency, Joseph Biden suspended border wall construction and ordered a freeze of funds provided by Congress for that purpose,” the Senators wrote.

YP – Wicker praises Amtrak support for Gulf Coast Passenger Rail

.@SenatorWicker Praises @Amtrak Support for Gulf Coast Passenger Rail Amtrak Petitions Surface Transportation Board to Restart Service Halted After Hurricane Katrina.https://t.co/rN92b5I7DF — Yall Politics (@MSyallpolitics) March 17, 2021

U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., today cheered committee approval of legislation to rename the U.S. post office at 500 West Main Street in Tupelo after Mississippi native and Vietnam War veteran Colonel Carlyle “Smitty” Harris. Wicker and Hyde-Smith sent a letter last week to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs encouraging Chairman Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Ranking Member Rob Portman, R-Ohio, to pass the proposal swiftly.

“It is impossible for this gesture to render adequate thanks to Colonel Harris for the years of suffering he endured on behalf of our nation,” the senators wrote. “However, this post office designation would duly recognize him as an American hero worthy of emulation. We urge swift passage of this bill.”

Congressman Thompson bashes Trump in DHS hearing

ICYMI – Chairman @BennieGThompson's opening statement from today's homeland security hearing with @DHSgov Secretary @AliMayorkas pic.twitter.com/4OWRKVzADY — House Homeland Security Committee (@HomelandDems) March 17, 2021

Zack Grady launched his bid for Ward 3 councilman last year in December but was told days before the qualifying deadline that he would be unable to run due to an opinion released from Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

A Circuit Court judge ruled Wednesday that Grady would be able to run, meaning he faces Craig “Boots” Diaz for the Ward 3 seat on D’Iberville’s City Council.