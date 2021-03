Americans for Prosperity Mississippi state director Steven Utroska joined Y’all Politics on Friday to discuss the passage of the HB 1263, a bill seeking to make it easier for skilled professionals to relocate to the Magnolia State.

Utroska also spoke about the effort to eliminate the state income tax, backing state Senator Chris McDaniel’s call to have the House version brought up in the Senate so amendments can be made.

Watch the full interview below.