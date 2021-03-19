Lawmakers returned to the Mississippi State Capitol for the 2021 Legislative Session on January 5th.

Below is a list of bills to watch as business continues for the 90 day session.

**This article will update frequently as more bills are added and bill statuses changes.**

HOUSE BILLS 

Flag 

HB 1 – Ratification of the new state flag of Mississippi

  • Referred to Rules committee
  • Passed in House Rules Committee
  • Passed in House,
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Passed in Senate Rules Committee
  • Passed in Senate,
  • Signed by the Governor

Education 

HB 135 – MS Critical Teacher Shortage Act of 1998; extend repealer on.

  • Referred to Education
  • Passed in Education
  • Passed in the House
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Referred to Education
  • Passed in Education
  • Passed in the Senate unanimously
  • Returned for enrolling
  • Signed by the Governor

HB 852 – Teachers’ and teacher’s assistants’ salaries; provide increase to minimum salary.

  • Referred to Education and Appropriations
  • Passed in Education
  • Passed in Appropriations
  • Passed on the floor by a vote of 118 – 3
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Education and Appropriations
  • Passed in Education
  • Passed in Appropriations, as amended
  • Passed in the Senate unanimously
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Concurred as amended from Senate

HB 1123 – Early Learning Collaborative Act of 2013; revise funding and specify teaching standards.

  • Referred to Education and Appropriations
  • Passed in Education
  • Transmitted to Appropriations
  • Passed in Appropriations
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 113 – 7
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Referred to Education and Appropriations
  • Passed as amended in Education and Appropriations
  • Amended
  • Passed as amended
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Concurred as amended from the Senate

Corrections

HB 525 – Corrections omnibus bill; enact

  • Referred to Corrections
  • Passed in Corrections
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 111 – 1
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Corrections
  • Passed as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed as amended in the Senate
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Conference invited

Medicaid

HB 1008 – Medicaid; bring forward sections for purposes of amendment.

  • Referred to Medicaid
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 110 – 5
  • Held on a motion to reconsider
  • Motion tabled
  • Transfered to Senate
  • Referred to Medicaid
  • Passed as amended
  • Motion to reconsider entered
  • Died on the Calendar
  • Suspended from deadlines by SCR 535
  • Recalled from House
  • Motion to Reconsider tabled
  • Immediate Release
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Decline to concur
  • Conference invited

Miscellaneous 

HB 997 – Alcoholic beverages; remove DOR from being wholesale distributor, authorize issuance of wholesaler’s permits.

  • Referred to Ways and Means Committee
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 104 – 3
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Finance
  • Passed as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed as amended in the Senate
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Concurrence denied
  • Invited Conference

HR 1 – Emmett Till murder; issue apology for state’s role in killers’ acquittals that were based on a lie.

  • Referred to Rules
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the House, 120-0
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Referred to Rules

 

SENATE BILLS 

Education 

SB 2149 – MAEP; Department of Education required to hold harmless school district from calculating 2020-2021 average daily attendance.

  • Referred to Education
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the Senate by a vote of 52 – 0
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred to Education
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the House unanimously
  • Returned for enrolling
  • Signed by the Governor 

SB 2267 – Teacher license; allow reciprocity if teacher possesses standard license from other state and passes background check.

  • Referred to Education
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed on the floor unanimously
  • Transmitted to House
  • Referred to Education
  • Passed as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed as amended in the House unanimously
  • Returned for concerrence
  • Concur declined
  • Conference invited
  • Conferees named: DeBar,Hill,Norwood

Corrections

SB 2279 – Parole and probation; criminalize absconding.

  • Referred to Judiciary B
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed on the floor by a vote of 47 – 2
  • Transmitted to House
  • Referred to Judiciary B and Corrections
  • Passed in Judiciary B
  • Passed in Corrections, as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 101 to 14
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Concurrence declined
  • Conference invited
  • Conferees named: Fillingane, Wiggins, McCaughn

SB 2795 – “Mississippi Earned Parole Eligibility Act”; enact.

  • Referred to Corrections
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed on the floor by a vote of 44 – 4
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred to Corrections
  • Passed in committee, as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 105 to 9
  • Held on a motion to reconsider
  • Motion to reconsider tabled
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Concurrence declined
  • Conference invited
  • Conferees named: Barnett, Sparks, Wiggins

Medicaid

SB 2799 – Mississippi Medicaid Program; make technical amendments to reimbursements and administration.

  • Referred to Medicaid
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed on the floor by a vote of 47 – 4
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred to Medicaid
  • Passed in committee as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed in the House as amended
  • Motion to reconsider entered
  • Died on calendar
  • Suspended from deadlines by SCR to 353
  • Recalled from Senate
  • Motion to reconsider tabled
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Concurrence declined
  • Conference invited

Miscellaneous

SB 2536 – Athletics; enact the “Mississippi Fairness Act.”

  • Referred To Universities and Colleges; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • Passed in Universities and Colleges
  • Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • Passed in Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • Passed in the Senate by a vote of 34 – 9
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 81 to 28
  • Returned for enrolling
  • Sent to the Governor
  • Signed by the Governor

SB 2759 – Temporary Assistance for Needy Families; increase the monthly amount.

  • Referred to Public Health and Welfare
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed on the floor by a vote of 40 – 9
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred To Public Health and Human Services
  • Passed in committee, as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 110 to 11
  • Returned for concurrence
  • Concurred as amended by the House
  • Sent to the Governor

DEAD BILLS

HB 10- Driver’s licenses; allow online renewal any time after expiration regardless of time transpired.

  • Referred to transportation
  • DEAD

HB 16 – Mississippi Highway Patrol and MBN officers; increase salaries of.

  • Referred to Judiciary B; Appropriations
  • DEAD

HB 18 – Medical marijuana; authorize Alcorn State University to enter into MOU for local farmers to grow for out-of-state vendors.

  • Referred to Universities and Colleges
  • DEAD

HB 1439 – Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2021; create.

  • Referred to Ways and Means
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 85 – 34
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Finance
  • DEAD

HB 207- Medicaid; expand eligibility under federal health care reform law.

  • Referred to Medicaid; Appropriations
  • DEAD

HB 1231 – Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund; create.

  •  Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and Ways and Means
  • Passed in Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
  • Referred to Ways and Means
  • Passed in Ways and Means
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 117 – 2
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency; Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks; Appropriations
  • Passed as amended
  • Returned for concurrence
  • DEAD

HB 316 – Kindergarten-age children; require mandatory attendance under compulsory school attendance laws.

  • Referred to Education
  • DEAD

HB 68 – Money to DFA for flags

  • Referred to Appropriations
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed in the House, 117 – 3
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Referred to Appropriations
  • DEAD

HB 108 – Wireless Communication Commission; remove ITS control over.

  • Referred to Public Utilities; Appropriations
  • Passed in Public Utilities
  • Referred to Appropriations
  • Passed in Appropriations
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 118 – 1
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Technology
  • Passed as amended
  • Amended
  • Passed as amended in the Senate unanimously
  • Immediate release
  • Returned for concurrence
  • DEAD

HB 581 – The Sexual Assault Response For College Students Act; create.

  • Referred to Judiciary B
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 115 – 4
  • Transmitted to Senate
  • Referred to Universities and Colleges;Judiciary, Division B
  • DEAD

HB 1019 – Gubernatorial inaugurations funds; require contributions and expenditures to be reported to Secretary of State.

  • Referred to Apportionment and Elections
  • Passed in committee
  • Passed in the House by a vote of 116 – 1
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • DEAD

HB 342 – MAEP; determine cost of using average daily membership (ADM) in lieu of ADA.

  • Referred to Education; Appropriations
  • DEAD

HB 355 – Department of Health; give authority to levy and collect fee on sales of medical marijuana.

  • Referred to Ways and Means
  • DEAD

HB 363 – Marijuana possession; revise as civil penalty.

  • Referred to Judiciary B
  • DEAD

HB 505 – Mississippi Broadband Accessibility Act; create.

  • Referred to Public Utilities
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed on the floor by a vote of 114 – 4
  • Transmitted to the Senate
  • Referred to Energy and Appropriations
  • Passed in Energy
  • Referred to Appropriations
  • DEAD

 

HB 369  – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.

  • Referred to Public Utilities
  • DEAD

HB 465- Compassionate Parole Eligibility Act of 2021; create.

  • Referred to Corrections
  • DEAD

HB 515 – Council on the Prevention of School Shootings; create to develop center in A.G.’s office to monitor online activity.

  • Referred to Education; Appropriations
  • DEAD

HB 1013 – Medicaid; create Medicaid Commission to administer program and abolish Division of Medicaid.

  • Referred to Medicaid/Appropriations
  • Passed in Medicaid
  • Referred to Appropriations
  • Passed in Appropriations
  • Passed by a vote of 103 – 13
  • Transferred to the Senate
  • Referred to Medicaid and Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • DEAD

SB 2389 –Domestic violence shelters; revise eligibility for funds.

  • Referred to Housing; Judiciary A
  • Passed in Housing
  • Referred to Judiciary A
  • Passed in Judiciary A
  • Passed unanimously in the Senate
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred To Judiciary B;Public Health and Human Services
  • DEAD 

SB 2001 – Teachers’ salaries; provide for increase.

  • Referred to Education; Appropriations
  • Passed in Education
  • Transmitted to Appropriations
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the Senate, unanimously
  • Transmitted to House
  • Referred to Education and Appropriations
  • DEAD

SB 2008 – Nurse practitioners; authorize to dispense legend drugs to patients

  • Referred to Public Health and Welfare
  • DEAD

SB 2588 – Statewide Elections Management System; remove electors who fail to respond to notice.

  • Referred to Elections
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed in the Senate by a vote of 36 – 16
  • Held on a motion to reconsider
  • Motin tabled
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred To Apportionment and Elections
  • DEAD

SB 2486 – State parks; restructure ownership and management arrangements.

  • Referred to Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
  • Passed in Committee
  • Passed on the floor by a vote of 32 – 11
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred To Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks
  • DEAD 

SB 2765 – Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act; create.

  • Referred to Finance
  • Passed in Committee
  • Failed in the Senate by a vote of 30 – 21 (this vote requires 3/5)
  • Held on a motion to reconsider
  • Reconsidered
  • Passed in the Senate by a vote of 30 – 19
  • Transmitted to the House
  • Referred to Ways and Means
  • Passed as amended
  • Point of order raised
  • Point of order not well taken
  • Point of order raised
  • Bill laid on the table
  • DEAD 

SB 2019 – Ban the box

  • Referred to Labor
  • Passed in Committee
  • Failed in the Senate by a vote of 20 – 31
  • Held on a motion to reconsider
  • DEAD

SB 2034 – Alteration or renaming of historical monuments, memorials and streets; prohibit and provide sanctions.

  • Referred to Public Property
  • DEAD

SB 2037 – Medicaid Access and Opportunity Act of 2021; enact.

  • Referred to Medicaid; Housing
  • DEAD

SB 2079 – Mississippi Minimum Wage Act; establish.

  • Referred to Labor; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • DEAD

SB 2140 – Absentee voting; establish electronic application procedure for college students.

  • Referred to Elections; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • DEAD

SB 2187 – Universal Recognition of Occupational Licenses Act; enact.

  • Referred To Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • Passed in Committee
  • DEAD

SB 2196 – Appointment of officers; require Governor and Lt. Governor to make appointments to fill vacant offices within a certain period of time.

  • Referred to Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • Passed in Committee
  • DEAD

SB 2262 – Mississippi Unmanned Aircraft Systems Act of 2021″; enact.

  • Referred to Judiciary A
  • DEAD

S. B. No. 2266 – Retail sales; prohibit seller from refusing to accept cash as a form of payment for goods and services. Double Referred to: 

  • Referred to Business and Financial Institutions; Judiciary, Division A
  • Passed in Finance
  • DEAD

SB 2281 – The Mississippi First Responder Protection Act; enact. 

  • Referred to Judiciary B; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • DEAD

SB 2182 – Tobacco tax; define tobacco products to include electronic smoking devices for purposes of 15% excise tax.

  • Referred to Finance
  • DEAD

SB 2346 – Medicaid coverage; coverage for eligible women up to 12 months postpartum.

  • Referred to Medicaid
  • DEAD

SB 2364 – Fresh Start Act; remove limitations on the applicability of.

  • Referred to Judiciary A
  • DEAD

SB 2421 – Mississippi Emergency Communications Act; create.

  • Referred to Technology; Accountability, Efficiency, Transparency
  • DEAD

SB 2433 – Alcoholic beverages; authorize the sale of wine at grocery stores.

  • Referred to Finance
  • DEAD

SB 2577 – Mississippi Election Reform Act of 2021; enact.

  • Referred to Elections
  • DEAD

SB 2675 – Third-grade reading assessment for 2020-2021 school year; allow students who fail to be promoted to fourth grade with remediation.

  • Referred to Education
  • DEAD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR