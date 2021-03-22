Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03) was named as a “High-Performing Freshman” by the Center for Effective Lawmaking. The organization measures “legislative effectiveness” by looking at a Congressional Member’s ability to pass legislation.

“I’m honored to be recognized as an effective legislative leader for the great state of Mississippi and our nation in Congress. When I was elected, I made a promise to the people of Mississippi that I would work hard every day to make them proud. I plan to continue to keep that promise.”

The organization found that 26 out of 96 freshmen “exceeded expectations as lawmakers” in the 116th Congress. Congressman Guest is listed as number 22 on the list, with only two other Republican House Members listed higher. As Members of the minority party, Republicans faced additional challenges in the legislative process, which further highlights the degree of this accomplishment.

The study goes on to say that Congressman Guest and Congressman Anthony Gonzalez (OH-16) are the only Republican freshmen in the 116th Congress to pass two pieces of legislation. Congressman Guest passed H.R. 1590 – The Terrorist and Foreign Fighter Travel Exercise Act and H.R.2246, which names a post office in Brookhaven in memory of three fallen law enforcement officers.

Press Release

3/22/2021