Gordon Fellows with the Mississippi Bankers Association joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to highlight the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the changes that could benefit even more Mississippi small businesses as the pandemic lingers.

In 2020, Mississippi lenders provided more than $3.2 billion in payroll support to employers through these loans which helped support thousands of Mississippi jobs. Then, in December, Congress reopened the program with a new second-draw feature. Now, Schedule C filers like truck drivers, realtors, charter boat captains, mom-and-pop retail and restaurant owners, and many others may now qualify for substantially larger sums of relief than what was available under the old formula.

Watch the full interview below.