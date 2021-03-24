Sean Tindell, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety, joined Y’all Politics on Wednesday to discuss the changes made by SB 2788 to the jurisdiction of the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Governor Tate Reeves signed the bill into law recently. It allows State Troopers to run radar and do traffic enforcement within municipal limits of cities over 15,000 in population. The bill was authored by State Senator David Blount of Jackson and is expected to assist local law enforcement efforts.

Watch the full interview below.