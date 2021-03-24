Lawmakers are in the final days of the 2021 Legislative session. Most bills still alive were either agreed upon by both chambers and will be sent to the Governor soon or are set to be debated in conference.

Conference is different than the committee process. When members “invite conference” on a bill, three conferees are named per bill from each chamber. Those individuals then come to an agreement on the legislation and present it again to their respective bodies for it to move forward. This process will include some appropriation bills.

Chairman of Appropriations in the Senate, Briggs Hopson, said he is currently meeting with Senate sub-committees to firm up the Senate’s position on the budget for this year. Once that is done he will begin meeting with House Appropriations Chairman John Read.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Governor Tate Reeves announced Rhoshunda Kelly as the Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance with the Mississippi Department of Banking and Consumer Finance. Prior to this appointment to Commissioner, Mrs. Kelly served as Acting Commissioner upon the retirement of the previous Commissioner and was appointed Interim Commissioner July 1, 2020.

“Mrs. Kelly will continue to serve the people of Mississippi well in her capacity as Commissioner of Banking and Consumer Finance. Her experience and dedication to the Department will be an asset to the industry as well as the citizens who utilize the services of state-chartered banks and credit unions across Mississippi,” said Governor Tate Reeves.

Mrs. Kelly has nearly 20 years of experience as a bank regulator. She was appointed Deputy Commissioner in 2014 and was responsible for supervisory oversight of the banking, mortgage, consumer finance, administration, legal and information technology divisions. In this capacity, she also ensured effective coordination between the state and federal regulators and fostered engagement with regulated industries.

There is a crisis at the Southern border in the United States with thousands pouring across the border almost daily. Roughly 15,000 illegal alien unaccompanied minors are being held in U.S. custody.

Congressman Bennie Thompson (D) told MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell that some of those children are being dispersed to other government facilities thousands of miles from the border, saying he has even had people in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District who are willing to take them in if the Department of Homeland Security will certify them.

“I’m hearing from people in my area who want to facilitate some of the young people, and I’m 1500 miles from the border,” Thompson said. “But there are people who have a conscience who want to help. We need to make sure that those people are certified so that if they want to help that they meet the test.”

Flag pole falls outside Capitol

Gordon Fellows with the Mississippi Bankers Association joined Y’all Politics on Tuesday to highlight the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and the changes that could benefit even more Mississippi small businesses as the pandemic lingers.

Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced a $188.6 million multistate settlement with Boston Scientific Corporation (Boston) to resolve allegations of deceptive marketing of its surgical mesh products for women. Mississippi will receive $2,191,090.

“Women and their doctors deserve to have all the information needed to make informed decisions for their health,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “By failing to disclose critical safety warnings about their devices, Boston Scientific subjected thousands of women to serious and often irreversible complications. This settlement makes clear that we will not allow the health and safety of Mississippi women to be placed in jeopardy by those who put profit over patient.”

Reeves, Gipson mark Ag Day in Mississippi

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, today announced his opposition to the nomination of Dr. Colin Kahl to be the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy. Dr. Kahl has made a number of inflammatory statements about Republican policymakers and has supported a series of disastrous policies during his career, including the Iran nuclear deal.

“As one of our military’s highest-ranking civilian officials, the Deputy Secretary of Defense for Policy should be a level-headed leader with a proven ability to develop winning solutions to our nation’s defense challenges,” Wicker said. “Dr. Kahl falls short of this standard. His words and actions show he is incapable of providing the leadership the American people deserve.”

Reeves on WJTV Townhall

Larger cities like Jackson will soon see another law enforcement presence on the roadways. A new law gives Mississippi Highway Patrol the authority to patrol interstates and highways in cities that were previously out of their jurisdiction.

Governor Tate Reeves signed Senate Bill 2788 into law which now allows state troopers to use radar and patrol in places like Jackson, Biloxi and Meridian – something MHP hasn’t been permitted to do… …Senator David Blount (D) of District 29 in Hinds County introduced the bill at the beginning of the session with support from the Jackson delegation.

Guest visits state Capitol

Mississippi lawmakers have given the green light to an increase in the monthly TANF checks. It would be the first increase to the payments in more than 20 years…

…TANF is going to around 3,000 Mississippians currently.

Mississippi Department of Human Service Executive Director Bob Anderson says the increase will provide some additional support until they can get on their feet on their own.