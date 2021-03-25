Pascagoula-Gautier Schools Superintendent Wayne Rodolfich joined Y’all Politics on Thursday to discuss the computer science law signed by Governor Tate Reeves this week and the impact it could have on students, teachers, and the state’s workforce.

Rodolfich also talked about the possibility of moving away from state subject area testing for graduation and relying on the ACT as that benchmark. He has long been an advocate of using the ACT as it translates well into gauging both college and career readiness of students.

Watch the full interview below.