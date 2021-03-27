Friday, Congressman Michael Guest (R-MS), joined by Congressmen Daniel Webster (R-FL) and Greg Pence (R-IN), introduced legislation that would allow the General Services Administration (GSA) to enter into bargain price purchasing agreements in situations when the buying of federal property is the cheaper alternative to a long-term lease. Designed as a measure to bring free market efficiency into federal real estate, the legislation would save taxpayer dollars from costly long-term lease contracts. A Senate companion bill was introduced by Senator James Lankford (R-OK) and Senator Gary Peters (D-MI).

“Innovation and free market solutions continue to provide pathways toward a more efficient government budget. With legislation like this, we can work to reign in waste that is a byproduct of big government and replace it with common-sense solutions,” Congressman Guest said.

“Every dollar spent in Washington, is a dollar taken out of a hardworking American’s pocket,” said Congressman Daniel Webster. “I ran for Congress pledging to get our fiscal house in order, so the federal government is better investing taxpayer dollars. This bill is a step in the right direction to improve efficiencies and eliminate waste.”

“If we are serious about transforming how we approach federal real estate, it is critical for us to do things differently and put more options on the table. Hoosiers and Americans deserve an efficient government that can meet our 21st Century infrastructure needs,” said Congressman Pence. “I am grateful that my colleague, Congressman Guest, who sits on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, has agreed to reintroduce this important piece of legislation.”

“Outdated federal purchasing practices that never change continue to waste taxpayer dollars and federal workers’ time. Congress must act,” said Lankford. “Updating outdated leasing and purchase processes for federal property will allow the federal government to get the best value for taxpayers. We need the flexibility to strategically buy properties where it is more cost effective for American taxpayers,” Senator Lankford said.

Guest and Webster serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, with Webster serving as Ranking Member and Guest a member of the Subcommittee on Economic Development, Public Buildings, and Emergency Management, which has jurisdiction over the GSA. Pence introduced this legislation in the 116th Congress. Lankford and Peters serve on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, with Peters serving as the Chairman of the Committee and Lankford serving as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Regulatory Affairs and Federal Management.

