U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) today addressed the media following a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border at McAllen, Texas.

The @CBP was just beginning to get some relief before @POTUS immigration policy changes… Now they are overwhelmed and overcapacity. We must work together to find a solution because current policies have brought on a #BorderCrisis. pic.twitter.com/QOGYbxUdiH — U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (@SenHydeSmith) March 26, 2021

The Senate delegation on Friday visited an overcrowded Donna Temporary Processing Facility, the inspections and arrival situations at the Pharr International Bridge, an outdoor temporary processing site, and took part in a public safety riverine tour on the Rio Grande. After arriving in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas on Thursday night, Border Patrol agents hosted the Senate delegation on a night operation tour of the border.

The entire news conference is available here: https://twitter.com/SenateGOP/status/1375536904821702657