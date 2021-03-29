The Mississippi Legislature has passed a bill that would allow for the delivery of distilled spirits to your home as long as they were purchased at a package store, restaurant, bar or distillery.

With this measure, Mississippi joins 24 other states including D.C. who can participate in home delivery. HB 1135 heads to the Governor for his approval. If signed the bill would go into effect on July 1, 2021.

“Innovative measures like home delivery of spirits have created convenience for consumers and a safe alternative way for adults to purchase and enjoy their favorite spirits at home during the pandemic,” said David Wojnar, Distilled Spirits Council of the United States Senior Vice President and Head of State Public Policy. “States all across the U.S. have allowed for home delivery of spirits to provide additional choices for consumers and generate much-needed revenue for hospitality businesses. We applaud the Mississippi Legislature for moving this measure forward and are hopeful the governor will act quickly in signing this measure.”

Home delivery is accompanied by the same safety protocols that all beverage alcohol purchases require by law including age verification to ensure underage persons do not illegally access alcohol and prohibitions on serving intoxicated patrons.