The application portal is now open for those who are eligible.

Learn more about the program and see if you qualify by watching the following video from MHC.

See the full release from MHC below:

Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) announced today that the application portal has opened to apply for rental assistance through the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program (RAMP).

The State of Mississippi received $200 million dollars from the U.S. Department of Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA) to aid individuals who have been monetarily impacted by COVID-19. Governor Tate Reeves directed $186 million of these funds to be administered by MHC.

This funding can be used for rental assistance, rental arrears, as well as utilities and home energy costs including electricity, gas, water and sewer, trash removal, and energy costs, such as fuel oil. The funding CANNOT be used for telephone, cable, or internet expenses.

Eligible households may receive up to 15 months of assistance to make rent and utility payments current.

An application for rental assistance may be submitted online by an eligible tenant or a landlord can initiate an application on behalf of that eligible tenant. Tenants and landlords must apply through the www.ms-ramp.com website. Funds will be paid directly to landlords and utility service providers.

As defined by The U.S. Department of Treasury an “eligible household” is a renter household in which at least one or more individuals meet the following criteria:

Qualifies for unemployment or has experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs, or experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19; Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability; and Has a household income at or below 80 percent of the area median.

Documentation is required to prove eligibility requirements.

Eligible households that include an individual who has been unemployed for the 90 days prior to application for assistance and households with income at or below 50 percent of the area median will be prioritized for assistance.

Eligible households who receive rental assistance through the RAMP program are not allowed to receive assistance from any other federally funded rental assistance program.

To learn more and apply please visit: www.ms-ramp.com

If you need assistance or wish to speak to a representative, call 601-533-8401 (local) or 1-888-725-0063 (toll-free)

**Harrison County received its own funds for rental assistance. If you are a resident of Harrison county and wish to apply, you must call the Open Doors Homeless Coalition at 228-604-8011.