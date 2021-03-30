Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced on Twitter Monday evening that he had signed the teacher pay raise bill into law giving most educators a $1,000 increase.

The Governor praised the efforts of the teachers in Mississippi, most of whom have worked in the classroom throughout the pandemic as schools have remained open in the Magnolia State.

“It’s hard to imagine how difficult 2020/21 have been on our state’s educators,” Reeves said in his tweet. “But so many have stepped up and done what Mississippians do – whatever it took to help MS kids! Today I signed HB852 to provide a much needed teacher pay raise! Our teachers deserve this – and more!”

Governor Reeves thanked Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann, Speaker Philip Gunn and the Senate and House Education Chairmen for their efforts in making this possible. Reeves went on to call for another round of teacher pay raises in the 2022 Legislative session.

“A huge thank you to Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, Senator Dennis Debar, Speaker Philip Gunn, Rep. Richard Bennett and all of our legislators for their continued support of Mississippi’s teachers,” Reeves wrote. “Now let’s do it again next year!!”

During his State of the State Address earlier this year, Governor Reeves told lawmakers if they sent him a teacher pay raise bill he would sign it.