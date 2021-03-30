Cotton producer Red Land Cotton, manufacturer of high-end linens, has located sewing operations in Tylertown to support an increased demand for the company’s products, all of which are grown and manufactured in the U.S. The project is a $375,000 corporate investment and will create 40 jobs.

“The state of Mississippi is proud to welcome Red Land Cotton as our newest business partner. Walthall County and the city of Tylertown are booming with economic potential, from the area’s talented workforce to its existing facilities and infrastructure, all of which Red Land Cotton recognized and quickly took advantage,” said Gov. Tate Reeves. “Tylertown is where Mississippi’s First Lady, my wife Elee, is from, and we are excited to watch Red Land Cotton thrive and bring new opportunities to the area’s residents for many years to come.”

U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde Smith joined in recognizing the investment.

“I am pleased Red Land Cotton recognized the economic potential, infrastructure and skilled workforce in Tylertown and Walthall County in choosing a location for its new sewing operation,” Sen. Hyde-Smith said. “I also commend the cooperation among city, county and state leaders to bring more jobs and opportunities to this region of the state. It’s this sort of collaboration that will help this area and our state continue to thrive and grow.”

Red Land Cotton began growing cotton in Moulton, Alabama, nearly 40 years ago. In 1994, the company built its own gin and today manufactures top-quality luxury linens, including sheets, blankets and towels. The company’s new Tylertown sewing operations are located in the 37,000-square-foot facility formerly occupied by Auburn Manufacturing, which it is leasing from the city. Red Land Cotton was in the process of constructing a 25,000-square-foot facility in Moulton to house its new sewing operations. That facility will now be used as a warehousing and distribution hub.

“We are honored to grow our manufacturing footprint in the state of Mississippi and in Walthall County in particular,” Red Land Cotton Owner Mark Yeager said. “We have found the talent and resources to be plentiful and the local officials to be extremely helpful in getting us up and running. We hope to continue to grow our operation there for years to come.”

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for building improvements. Entergy also is providing assistance for the project.

“MDA strongly supports our state’s manufacturers, and we are glad to add Red Land Cotton to our robust portfolio of manufacturers and agribusiness companies doing business in our great state,” MDA Executive Director John Rounsaville said. “The company’s leadership found the ingredients for success in Walthall County, and as a result, an existing facility is being put online once again, and 40 new jobs are being created for the area’s skilled workforce. MDA is grateful to our partners at the Walthall County Economic Development Authority and Entergy, whose commitment to economic development was instrumental in bringing Red Land Cotton to Mississippi.”

“Helping to bring jobs and growth to the areas we serve is how we power life for our customers, our communities and our employees who live and work here. We’re proud to be part of the team that helped bring Red Land Cotton to our state,” said Ed Gardner, Director of Business & Economic Development, Entergy Mississippi.

Red Land Cotton has filled 20 positions at its Tylertown location and plans to fill the remaining 20 within three years.

“We’re excited to have Red Land Cotton in Tylertown and greatly appreciate the state of Mississippi making their expansion here possible,” said Tylertown Mayor Ed Hughes.

###

Release from Mississippi Development Authority.