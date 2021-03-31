U.S. Senator Roger Wicker (R-MS) took to social media Wednesday afternoon to express his appointment with the CEO of Delta Airlines following comments he made mischaracterizing Georgia’s recent election reforms in a staff memo.

“Delta Airlines CEO caves to the left with a false narrative about the new Georgia voting law, which actually expands voting opportunities,” Wicker wrote. “He should be ashamed of himself.”

CNBC reported on the comments by Atlanta-based Delta CEO Ed Bastian.

Bastain, who stated that he knew company staff had to face questions from customers about the company’s stance, told employees he and other state executives had worked to change the bill prior to its passage.

“Since the bill’s inception, Delta joined other major Atlanta corporations to work closely with elected officials from both parties, to try and remove some of the most egregious measures from the bill,” Bastian wrote. “We had some success in eliminating the most suppressive tactics that some had proposed. However, I need to make it crystal clear that the final bill is unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values.”

CNBC reports that last week Bastian said the Georgia voting law had “improved considerably during the legislative process,” prompting calls for a boycott of Delta on social media.

“I know many of you are disappointed, frustrated and angry that we did not take a stronger public stand against specific measures in the bill,” Bastian told employees. “Unfortunately, the reality is that would have made it much harder to shape the legislation at all and we would have lost a seat at the table.”

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued a statement following the Delta CEO’s comments taking Bastian to task.

“Today’s statement by Delta CEO Ed Bastian stands in stark contrast to our conversations with the company, ignores the content of the new law, and unfortunately continues to spread the same false attacks being repeated by partisan activists,” said Kemp.

Kemp said requiring official IDs such as drivers’ licenses before people can vote is no different than Delta and other airlines requiring a passenger to show an ID before they can board and fly.

Mississippi Senator Wicker went a step further in his critique of Bastian’s remarks, comparing the Delta CEO’s comments to President Joe Biden’s that were debunked.

“President Joe Biden tried a similar attack on Georgia’s new law and the Washington Post gave him 4 Pinocchios,” Wicker said.