On March 31st, the State Workforce Investment Board approved Ryan Miller as Mississippi’s first Executive Director of the Office of Workforce Development. The Office will lead workforce development strategy and implementation for the state.

“I am pleased to welcome Ryan to the Office of Workforce Development, which has an enormous responsibility in overseeing Mississippi’s workforce growth strategy,” said Governor Reeves. “Our collective goal is to direct more Mississippians into higher-paying job opportunities and train more people to meet the demands of businesses in the 21st century, and I know Ryan will be capably suited to meet the evolving challenges faced by the Office.”

Ryan Miller has spent 13 years building the Center for Manufacturing Excellence (CME) and preparing students for successful careers in Mississippi’s advanced industries. In his years of service at the University of Mississippi, Ryan worked with the state community college system, state and federal legislative delegations, and economic development agencies as he positioned the CME to increase its services to industry and students.

“I am honored and thrilled to be offered this opportunity. I love my home state and will endeavor to represent her with integrity, passion, and a drive to see the lives of Mississippians positively impacted by what we do. Make no mistake, we will be innovative and committed to see industry thrive, our citizens grow in prosperity, and more industry make Mississippi their home,” said Ryan Miller.

Release from Governor Tate Reeves.