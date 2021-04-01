Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 10 members of the Mississippi Senate to the Standing Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee today. Members include:
- Senator David Parker, 1st Congressional District
- Senator Angela Turner-Ford, 1st Congressional District
- Senator Briggs Hopson, 2nd Congressional District
- Senator Derrick Simmons, 2nd Congressional District
- Senator Josh Harkins, 3rd Congressional District
- Senator Dean Kirby, 3rd Congressional District (Chairman)
- Senator Dennis DeBar, Jr., 4th Congressional District
- Senator Brice Wiggins, 4th Congressional District
- Senator Jeff Tate, Chairman of the Elections Committee
- Senator Hob Bryan, Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee
According to state statute, the Committees must include the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee, and two members from each of the state’s congressional districts. Members will be responsible for reapportioning the Legislature and redistricting the state’s four congressional districts after receiving data from the 2020 Decennial Census.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would deliver redistricting data to all states by September 30, 2021. The Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House will call an organizational meeting of the Joint Committees to begin work on redrawing the maps in the near future.
