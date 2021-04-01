Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann named 10 members of the Mississippi Senate to the Standing Joint Legislative Committee on Reapportionment and Standing Joint Congressional Redistricting Committee today. Members include:

Senator David Parker, 1 st Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Angela Turner-Ford, 1 st Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Briggs Hopson, 2 nd Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Derrick Simmons, 2 nd Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Josh Harkins, 3 rd Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Dean Kirby, 3 rd Congressional District (Chairman)

Congressional District (Chairman) Senator Dennis DeBar, Jr., 4 th Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Brice Wiggins, 4 th Congressional District

Congressional District Senator Jeff Tate, Chairman of the Elections Committee

Senator Hob Bryan, Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee

According to state statute, the Committees must include the Chairman and Vice Chairman of the Elections Committee, and two members from each of the state’s congressional districts. Members will be responsible for reapportioning the Legislature and redistricting the state’s four congressional districts after receiving data from the 2020 Decennial Census.

The U.S. Census Bureau recently announced it would deliver redistricting data to all states by September 30, 2021. The Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House will call an organizational meeting of the Joint Committees to begin work on redrawing the maps in the near future.

