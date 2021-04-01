On Wednesday, Mississippi Senator Roger Wicker blasted the Delta Air Lines CEO for comments he made mischaracterizing Georgia’s recent election reforms in a staff memo. Now, Wicker is also taking the Coca Cola CEO to task for similar comments.

Senator Wicker tweeted about these “Woke Corporate Hypocrites” on Thursday, saying:

“Coca Cola CEO FALSELY claims Georgia’s new voting law doesn’t guarantee broad access or ensure election integrity, caving to the ‘woke’ left. The TRUTH is the law expands early voting & makes voting more secure. He’s sharing a false narrative. Shame!”

Coca Cola CEO James Quincey issued a statement on the company’s website on Thursday saying he and the company “have long championed efforts to make it easier to vote.”

“We want to be crystal clear and state unambiguously that we are disappointed in the outcome of the Georgia voting legislation,” Quincey said. “Throughout Georgia’s legislative session we provided feedback to members of both legislative chambers and political parties, opposing measures in the bills that would diminish or deter access to voting.”

Quincey went on to say that Coca Cola’s approach has always been to work with stakeholders to advocate for positive change, and they will continue to engage with legislators, advocacy groups, business leaders and others to work towards ensuring broad access to voting is available to every eligible voter in their home state of Georgia.

“Additionally, our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country,” the Coca Cola CEO said. “We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the U.S. ”

Quincey’s comments appear to be in support of the Democrats’ “For the People Act” currently being debated in the U.S. Senate. It has passed the U.S. House.