U.S. Senator Roger Wicker, R-Miss., today toured the Huntington Ingalls shipyard in Pascagoula, Miss. Wicker was joined by the Acting Secretary of the Navy Thomas W. Harker, U.S. Representatives Steven Palazzo, R-Miss., Trent Kelly, R-Miss., and Jerry Carl, R-Ala., and Rear Admiral Tom Anderson, the U.S. Navy’s Program Executive Officer for ships.

“Ingalls is one of the greatest shipbuilding yards in the world and one that we are so proud of in Mississippi,” Wicker said. “In my judgement, we are acknowledged to be the finest provider of ships that our Navy has. We have an increasing need for shipbuilding in the world today.”

During the visit, Wicker and the guests discussed shipyard production and the progress of projects authorized by the National Defense Authorization Act.

“This is a good opportunity for us to see a great many of our Mississippi friends at work and also an opportunity to talk about the future of national defense and shipbuilding in the United States,” Wicker continued.

Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson accompanied the guests on their visit.

Wicker is the author of the SHIPS Act, legislation President Donald J. Trump signed into law making it the policy of the United States to achieve and maintain a 355-ship Navy. The work of Huntington Ingalls makes it possible for the U.S. to progress toward meeting this ship requirement.

Release from Senator Roger Wicker.