April is Financial Education Month, and State Treasurer David McRae shared his thoughts in a column this week that was posted in the Delta Democrat Times . In it, he explains:

“More than half of Mississippians, about 56 percent, have fewer than $1,000 in savings. What’s more, about 38 percent have no savings at all. So, what happens when the tires wear out on your car, a child gets hurt, or there’s something on your home that needs repairing? It can be a scary situation, which is probably why about 53 percent of Americans report feeling anxious about their finances.

“April is Financial Education Month, so I’ll be spending the next few weeks focused on sharing some tips and tricks to help families improve their saving skills.”

Treasurer McRae is available for interviews to discuss Financial Education Month as well as the savings resources provided through the Office of the State Treasurer. These include Mississippi 529 plans for individuals looking to save for college and ABLE accounts, which allow those with disabilities to grow their savings.

Discussion Points

April is Financial Education Month.

56% of Mississippians have less than $1,000 in savings, making it difficult to financially manage emergency expenses.

The Office of the State Treasurer offers families resources to help improve their budgeting and saving skills. Visit Treasury.MS.gov/ FinancialEducation to learn more.

FinancialEducation to learn more. The Office of the State Treasurer can help families set up accounts to save for college or build up an emergency fund for those with disabilities.

Press Release

4/5/2021