Representatives with the Mississippi Republican Party and the Mississippi Democratic Party joined Y’all Politics on Monday, a day before the 2021 Municipal Primary Elections.

Tate Lewis, Executive Director of the Mississippi Republican Party, said he felt good about the prospects for Republicans to make gains in cities and towns this cycle as more local candidates are running as Republicans.

Mississippi Democratic Party Chairman Tyree Irving said he knows his party has seen officials switch parties over the last few cycles, but says he and the party are working to challenge the narrative surrounding the exodus while promoting the core values of Democrats.

In addition to discussing the municipal elections, Lewis and Irving offered their takes on the 2021 legislative session.

Watch the full interviews below.