The Mississippi Legislature adjourned for the last time during the 2021 regular session. Sine Die will official stand as April 4 according to the record, but members are headed home.

Speaker of the House Philip Gunn and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann made final remarks to the press regarding the successes and shortcomings of the Legislature this year.

MSDH daily COVID-19 reporting

Today MSDH is reporting 97 more cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi, no deaths, and 15 ongoing outbreaks in long-term care facilities. The state's total of #covid19 cases is now 306,088, with 7,055 deaths. More on case details, vaccinations and prevention: https://t.co/YCv9xPyJDk pic.twitter.com/osdmkbios2 — MS Dept of Health (@msdh) April 4, 2021

Attorney General Lynn Fitch joined a coalition of 22 states urging the Ninth Circuit to uphold the Second Amendment and once again declare California’s law limiting magazine capacity as unconstitutional.

“This California law oversteps Constitutional boundaries and threatens the rights of law-abiding gunowners,” said Attorney General Lynn Fitch. “My colleagues and I ask the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the decisions of the district court and smaller appeals court panel, protecting the Second Amendment right to bear arms.”

An 11-member panel of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals will rehear a case en banc challenging California Penal Code 32310, which bans and criminalizes certain ammunition magazines.

Americans are watching in dismay at the crisis currently unfolding on our southern border. Over the last few weeks, migrants from Central America have flooded across the border at a rate that has paralyzed the U.S. Border Patrol. Temporary holding facilities are now packed with young children, mothers, and teenagers while others are being forced to sleep outside. Unable to handle the massive and growing surge, federal officials have released more than 20,000 migrants into the United States. Many of these individuals have not been assigned a court date and will likely never be seen again.

This absurd situation is growing worse each day, yet President Biden is nowhere to be found. Vice President Harris, who has been tasked to lead the border response, still has not even visited the border and has refused to call this a “crisis.” The Biden Administration needs to get real about this emergency and take action to restore sanity on our southern border.

The Magnolia State may not be near the Mexico border, but a pair of its congressmen have a lot of say about who can and can’t cross it.

Both Congressman Bennie Thompson and Michael Guest have an important and unique role with the House Committee on Homeland Security. Thompson is serving his second term as the chairman of the entire committee, while Guest serves in the Border Security, Facilitation & Operations Subcommittee.