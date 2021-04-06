Attorney General Lynn Fitch and the U.S. Secret Service have joined forces to launch Mississippi’s first Cyber Fraud Task Force. Fitch said the mission of the newly formed program is to prevent, detect and mitigate cyber-enabled financial crimes and arrest and convict Mississippi’s most harmful perpetrators.

“Mississippi is home to some of the Nation’s leading investigators and this Task Force allows for greater coordination, sharing of expertise and resources, and powerful partnerships intended to stop the proliferation of cyber-enabled financial crimes in the state,” said Fitch. “Together we will hold those accountable who seek to exploit the vulnerable for their own illicit gain.”

The task force will leverage the collective expertise of key stakeholders who are necessary in the fight against cybercrime. The task force will consist of special agents, technical experts and forensic analysts operating in the Digital Evidence Forensic Lab.

Several state officials have also joined with AG Fitch in this mission. Already signing on are State Auditor Shad White, the Hinds County District Attorney’s office, Forrest/Perry District Attorney’s office, Covington Sheriff’s Office and the Forrest county Sheriff’s Office. She said she anticipates other agencies will sign on as well.

Tours of the lab were provided to press and attendees of the press conference on Tuesday.

“The Secret Service is proud to join efforts with our law enforcement partners in Jackson and across the state,” said Patrick Davis, Special Agent in Charge of the U.S. Secret Service Birmingham Field Office. “The Secret Service is steadfast in our commitment to support the Attorney General of MS with the opening of the Mississippi Cyber Fraud Task Force by way of joint cyber-enabled financial crime investigations and through resources made possible through the Secret Service National Computer Forensics Institute in Alabama.”