Municipal Primary Elections will take place today, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Any voter in line at 7 p.m. is entitled to cast a ballot.

The Secretary of State’s office will have observers in precincts across the State. Problems at the polls observed by State observers or otherwise reported to the Elections Division will be referred to the authorities, including the Attorney General’s Office or appropriate District Attorney’s Office. As a reminder, the Secretary of State’s Office has no enforcement authority to resolve problems.

Municipal Primary Election Day Reminders

Mail-In Absentee Voting Deadline: All mail-in absentee ballots must be postmarked by Primary Election Day (April 6th) and received by Municipal Clerk Offices within five business days of Primary Election Day in order to count.

Voter Photo ID: Voters are required to show photo identification at the polls. A voter without an acceptable form of photo identification is entitled to cast an affidavit ballot. An affidavit ballot may be counted if the voter provides an acceptable form of photo identification to the Municipal Clerk's Office within five business days after the election.

Campaigning: It is unlawful to campaign for any candidate within 150 feet of any entrance to a polling place, unless on private property.

Loitering: The polling places should be clear for 30 feet from every entrance of all people except elections officials, voters waiting to vote, or authorized poll watchers.

Camera Phones: Voters are prohibited from taking pictures of their marked ballot.

COVID-19: Voters are encouraged to practice good hygiene and follow CDC guidelines at the polls.

For more information about Municipal Primary Election Day, please contact your local Municipal Clerk’s Office or call our Elections Hotline at 601-576-2550 or 1-800-829-6786.

Press Release

4/5/2021