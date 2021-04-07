Municipal Primary Elections were held on Tuesday in Mississippi in most of the state’s cities and towns. Voters chose to either vote in the Democratic or Republican Primary, selecting their party’s nominee and, in many cases, the winner as more than a few will not face a General Election opponent.

Some of the candidates will move forward to a Primary Runoff on April 27. The General Election for Municipalities if scheduled for June 8.

Here are mayoral results from select races across the state:

Biloxi

Republican incumbent Mayor Fofo Gilich was unopposed in the primary and will continue to serve the city. His Democratic challenger was disqualified in February as the candidate was determined to not be a resident of the city.

Brandon

Incumbent Republican Mayor Butch Lee won re-election over two challengers.

Brookhaven

Incumber Republican Mayor Joe Cox will face Democrat Larry Jointer in the General Election after Jointer topped the Democratic Primary on Tuesday. Cox was unopposed in the Republican Primary.

D’Iberville

Republican Mayor Rusty Quave ran unopposed winning his 8th term.

Gulfport

Incumbent Republican Mayor Billy Hewes won the primary easily Tuesday over two other candidates. He will face Democratic candidate Howard Page in the General Election.

Hattiesburg

Mayoral candidates Vanessa Jones and Lakeylah White move to a runoff in the Democratic Primary. The winner will face incumbent Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker in the June General Election.

Hernando

Former Mayor Chip Johnson will be back in the Mayor’s seat after defeating incumbent Republican Tom Ferguson in the primary on Tuesday.

Horn Lake

Incumbent Republican Mayor Allen Latimer moves on to face Democrat Jimmy Stokes II and Independent D. Cole Bostick in the General Election.

Jackson

Incumbent Democrat Mayor Chokwe Lumumba won the primary over two challengers. He moves on the General Election to face Republican Jason Wells.

Laurel

Incumbent Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee won the Democratic nomination for re-election. Three independent candidates await him in the General Election: Kim Page, Anthony Hudson and Miranda Beard.

Long Beach

Republican George Bass won the primary on Tuesday, securing his re-election as there is no General Election opponent.

Meridian

Incumbent Mayor Percy Bland finished second in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday. Jimmie Smith took the top spot in the five person race. The two now head to the runoff in three weeks. Whoever wins the runoff will face Independent candidate Weston Lindemann and Republican Robert Ray.

Moss Point

Billy Knight missed the 50% margin in the Democratic Primary, moving him to a runoff with current State Representative Jeramey Anderson in three weeks. The winner will face Republican Richard McBridge and Independent Howard Bailey in the General Election.

Ocean Springs

Melanie Allen and Kenny Holloway move forward to the Republican Primary runoff for Mayor. Five candidates were in the race, including current State Representative Jeff Guice who finished fourth. Whoever wins the runoff will be the city’s new Mayor.

Pascagoula

Republican candidate Jay Willis ran unopposed and will be the next Mayor.

Pass Christian

Republican Jim Rafferty won the primary and will face Democratic candidate Peggy Johnson and Independent Zenas Cappie in the General Election.

Petal

Tony Ducker holds a 50% lead in the race of four for the Petal Mayor’s seat. If that holds after affidavits and absentees are counted, he will be the city’s next Mayor. If not, he could face Jake Wilson in a runoff. Either way, Republicans will hold this seat as there is no General Election opponent. Incumbent Mayor Hal Marx did not seek re-election.

Picayune

Jim Luke topped Tammy Valente in the Republican primary for Mayor.

Poplarville

Louis Smith and Laura “Heather” Holliday will faceoff in the Republican Primary Runoff to decide who will be the city’s new Mayor.

Philadelphia

Incumbent Mayor James Young won the Democratic nomination and will move on to face Republican Leo Renaldo in the General Election.

Saltillo

Republican Mayoral candidates Copey Grantham and Rex Smith await absentee vote counts as the race is down to 16 votes.

Southaven

Darren Musselwhite was unopposed in the Republican Primary for Mayor and will face Independent Tommy Henley in the General Election.

Tupelo

Republican Todd Jordan advanced to face Democrat Victor Fleitas in the General Election. Incumbent Democrat Mayor Jason Shelton did not seek re-election.

Union

Republicans Brad Capps and Rex Germany move forward to the runoff to see who will be the Union Mayor.

Vicksburg

Independent incumbent George Flaggs will face either Democrat Troy Kimble or Shawn Jackson in the General Election. Kimble and Jackson will be in the April 27 runoff.