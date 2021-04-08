Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson has officially opened the Mudbug Festival at the State Fair Grounds. A soft opening was launched Wednesday night and the public was officially welcomed on Thursday at noon. The festival will run until Sunday, April 11.

There is no general admission to the festival and parking is $5. It’s $15 for a plate of crawfish, which Gipson said is enough to feed two. If you’re really a crawfish fan you can enter the eating contest on Friday, April 9. The person who eats five pounds of crawfish the fastest will win. Enthusiasts will then battle for the title of Champion of the 2021 Battle of the Crawfish on Sunday, April 11.

Festival entertainment will feature Frank Foster, Doctor Zarr, Chad Wesley, Fordie Hays and J Edwards. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area on Saturday, April 10, will be $20. Entry to the Mudbug Music Area on Sunday, April 11, will be $15. There will also be more than 20 amusement rides and food vendors provided by North American Midway Entertainment will line the Midway.

The Tails and Ales Courtyard will be open daily. The Back Porch restaurant will sell crawfish plates for $15 per plate. Beverages provided by Southern Beverage Company and Clark Beverage Group will be available for purchase.

Tickets for Saturday and Sunday’s musical performances can be purchased online HERE.