Total revenue collections for the month of March FY 2021 are $91,714,842 or 23.69% above the sine die revenue estimate. Fiscal YTD revenue collections through March 2021 are $592,028,578 or 15.57% above the sine die estimate. Fiscal YTD total revenue collections through March 2021 are $384,069,345 or 9.58% above the prior year’s collections. The FY 2021 Sine Die Revenue Estimate is $5,690,700,000.

The graph above compares the actual revenue collections to the sine die revenue estimate for each of the main tax revenue sources. The figures reflect the amount the actual collections for Sales, Individual, Corporate, Use and Gaming taxes were above or below the estimate for the month and fiscal year-to-date. The graph also compares fiscal year-to-date actual collections to prior year actual collections, as of March 31, 2021.

March FY 2021 General Fund collections were $45,613,738 or 10.53% above March FY 2020 actual collections. Sales tax collections for the month of March were above the prior year by $12.6M. Individual income tax collections for the month of March were above the prior year by $42.9M. Corporate income tax collections for the month of March were below the prior year by $19.6M.

Read the full report below:

FY 2021_ Revenue Report_03-31-2021 by yallpolitics on Scribd